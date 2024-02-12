Previous
Spooky Apparition by cmf
107 / 365

Spooky Apparition

We had a mooch around sunny Stratford upon Avon today. Spot the spooky spectre in the window of Shakespeare’s house 👻.
Some gorgeous buildings in this historic town.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise