117 / 365
Charming Cheltenham
I love the Regency architecture and I was particularly taken with this lovely balcony.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
2
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
118
photos
31
followers
30
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th February 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely symmetry in that balcony - right down to the potted plants.
February 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes very charming balcony
February 24th, 2024
