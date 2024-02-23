Previous
Next
Charming Cheltenham by cmf
117 / 365

Charming Cheltenham

I love the Regency architecture and I was particularly taken with this lovely balcony.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely symmetry in that balcony - right down to the potted plants.
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes very charming balcony
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise