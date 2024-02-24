Previous
Urban Jungle by cmf
Urban Jungle

I was tempted to try this in black and white but the trolley wasn’t bold enough and it lost some of its impact.
Evesham today, a long walk from any supermarkets!
Chrissie

My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Delwyn Barnett ace
I bet the supermarkets lose a huge number of trolleys. The bridge planks lead the eye to the trolley nicely.
February 24th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
The leading lines shed the light to the dump.
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous leading line
February 24th, 2024  
