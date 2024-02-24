Sign up
118 / 365
Urban Jungle
I was tempted to try this in black and white but the trolley wasn’t bold enough and it lost some of its impact.
Evesham today, a long walk from any supermarkets!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I bet the supermarkets lose a huge number of trolleys. The bridge planks lead the eye to the trolley nicely.
February 24th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
The leading lines shed the light to the dump.
February 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous leading line
February 24th, 2024
