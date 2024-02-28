Previous
Cotswold Way

Today’s walk took us along a section of the Cotswold Way, heading out of Broadway at West End.
The Cotswold Way is a 102 mile walk from Chipping Campden to Bath and passes through some glorious English countryside.
