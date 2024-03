One of Cheltenham’s Finest

I didn’t realise that Gustav Holst was born and raised in Cheltenham. I stumbled across his statue today, having passed it by many times over the years.

He is shown with the baton in his left hand, which was his frequent practice because of neuritis in his right arm. He described his right arm as feeling like “jelly overcharged with electricity”. It’s awesome that he achieved so much in spite of this condition!