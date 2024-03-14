Previous
St Egwin of Evesham by cmf
St Egwin of Evesham

Or to give it its full title, Roman Catholic Church of St Mary and St Egwin.
Completed in 1912 in Decorated Gothic style, this beautiful church adds high drama to Evesham High Street.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
