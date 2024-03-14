Sign up
St Egwin of Evesham
Or to give it its full title, Roman Catholic Church of St Mary and St Egwin.
Completed in 1912 in Decorated Gothic style, this beautiful church adds high drama to Evesham High Street.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I'm enjoying...
3
365
iPhone 11
14th March 2024 11:47am
church
,
buildings
,
architecture
