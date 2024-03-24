Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Burst of colour
I haven’t been inspired just recently as the weather in the Algarve has been unseasonably cold and wet and windy!
Took this on the cliff recently and love the colours against the sea in the background.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
3
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
147
photos
34
followers
31
following
40% complete
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
21st March 2024 3:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
colours
Bec
ace
That burst of vibrancy (against the bleak weather) - is gorgeous. Love the choice of framing too. May the change of season happen soon…
March 27th, 2024
