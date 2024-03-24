Previous
Burst of colour by cmf
Burst of colour

I haven’t been inspired just recently as the weather in the Algarve has been unseasonably cold and wet and windy!
Took this on the cliff recently and love the colours against the sea in the background.
Chrissie

Bec ace
That burst of vibrancy (against the bleak weather) - is gorgeous. Love the choice of framing too. May the change of season happen soon…
March 27th, 2024  
