Fiesty Flowers by cmf
Fiesty Flowers

I love these delicate yet hardy flowers, which have blossomed over the last few wet days in our balcony garden in Portugal.
Echeveria Chihuahuensis, a lovely hardy succulent.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Chrissie

My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very dainty
March 29th, 2024  
