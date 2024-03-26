Sign up
149 / 365
Fiesty Flowers
I love these delicate yet hardy flowers, which have blossomed over the last few wet days in our balcony garden in Portugal.
Echeveria Chihuahuensis, a lovely hardy succulent.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
149
photos
34
followers
31
following
1
1
365
iPhone 11
27th March 2024 4:48pm
home
flowers
pink
plants
garden
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very dainty
March 29th, 2024
