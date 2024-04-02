Previous
Just Chillin’ …. by cmf
156 / 365

Just Chillin’ ….

… In a vibrant Grindelia (gumweed) by the sea in Luz, Portugal.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise