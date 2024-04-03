Previous
Velella velella by cmf
Velella velella

Aka by-the-wind sailor.
This little one was washed up on Salema beach today.

Velella velella have short tentacles that hang down into the sea and a thin semicircular fin set diagonally along the float that acts as a sail. They swim in colonies of millions!

Who knew??
