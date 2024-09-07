Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
Golden Hour
On Salema beach with Sweepy and Bet
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
1
2
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
314
photos
53
followers
45
following
86% complete
View this month »
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
7th September 2024 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
sea
,
beach
,
dogs
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great place to be
September 7th, 2024
