Photo 3276
The pillow-sofa.
I did the bed, went in the bathroom to brush my teeth , came back and ...
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
4
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8886
photos
220
followers
200
following
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th January 2021 2:39pm
Tags
dog
,
chihuahua
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
réglisse
Santina
ace
I love this image...fav
January 6th, 2021
Martina
ace
Cuteee!
January 6th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Your puppy is very comfy
January 6th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Aww!
January 6th, 2021
