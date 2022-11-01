Previous
Next
Nice view from Annecy. by cocobella
Photo 3939

Nice view from Annecy.

1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1079% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
So lovely. Went there in what seems another lifetime ....way back in the 60's !
November 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise