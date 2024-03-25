Sign up
Previous
Photo 4448
Stairs of Beau-Rivage palace.
Celebrating the 26th birthday of Léa.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14473
photos
158
followers
165
following
Tags
birthday
,
restaurant
,
stairs
,
palace
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
beaurivage
KWind
ace
Amazing staircase!
March 25th, 2024
