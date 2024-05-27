Sign up
Previous
Photo 4512
Happy birthday Alix !
22 yo today !
I worked all day but we had a first drink tonight at home and then restaurant with her friends.
Alix is the brunette ;)
27th May 2024
27th May 24
3
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th May 2024 7:41pm
Tags
birthday
,
switzerland
,
alix
,
saintsulpice
Lesley
ace
Lovely photo. Happy birthday Alix!
May 27th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Happy birthday, Alix! Oh, to be young again!
May 28th, 2024
Darlene
ace
Great photo. Happy birthday to your daughter.
May 28th, 2024
