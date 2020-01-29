Sign up
Oldies but goldies !
This is an old photo of my daughter Alix, she was 3yo !
I had chosen this photo for her year book and as a grade 12 graduating this year it was important for her.
I had so many photo of her with her big smile it was hard to choose.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
smile
,
france
,
witch
,
alix
,
saintandredesangonis
