Oldies but goldies ! by cocobella
Photo 925

Oldies but goldies !

This is an old photo of my daughter Alix, she was 3yo !
I had chosen this photo for her year book and as a grade 12 graduating this year it was important for her.
I had so many photo of her with her big smile it was hard to choose.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
