Photo 1696
Crosnes.
Vegetables we use to eat for Christmas.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
13894
photos
160
followers
167
following
Views
5
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
24th December 2023 6:32pm
Tags
christmas
,
vegetable
,
diner
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
,
crosnes
