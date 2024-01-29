Sign up
Photo 1717
This is not a letter.
Some may know my love for art, here are some of the things I loved during the last artfair I’ve been in Geneva, Switzerland : Artgeneve.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
0
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14078
photos
158
followers
166
following
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1718
616
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th January 2024 12:54pm
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
geneva
,
artgeneve
