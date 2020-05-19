Sign up
59 / 365
Half forest / half trunk.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7837
photos
212
followers
182
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Fifth album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
6th May 2020 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
half
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
,
mayhalf20-coco
,
half-coco
marlboromaam
ace
I love this half and half! I love the texture in the tree trunk and the green leaves!
May 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
my daily walk with the dog, but this half theme makes me see different angles , it’s funny
May 19th, 2020
