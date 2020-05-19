Previous
Half forest / half trunk. by cocobella
59 / 365

Half forest / half trunk.

19th May 2020 19th May 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam
I love this half and half! I love the texture in the tree trunk and the green leaves!
May 19th, 2020  
Corinne
@marlboromaam my daily walk with the dog, but this half theme makes me see different angles , it’s funny
May 19th, 2020  
