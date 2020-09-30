Sign up
View with seagulls.
I left Basel very early to go to Lausanne and have some appointments with the architect and workers on the new house..
then I’ve had a walk along the lake, always in love with this view.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
seagull
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
theme-animals
,
saint-sulpice
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
