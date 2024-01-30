Sign up
Photo 616
Gold.
Some may know my love for art, here are some of the things I loved during the last artfair I’ve been in Geneva, Switzerland : Artgeneve.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
geneve
,
artgeneve
