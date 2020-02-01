Previous
Little red heart on cobbled street. by cocobella
Photo 1433

Little red heart on cobbled street.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fourth year of hearts.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details

