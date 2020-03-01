Sign up
Photo 1462
Purple Heart on the windows.
Taken in Fribourg, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
Can’t believe I’m starting my fifth year !
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
29th January 2019 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
purple
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
fribourg
