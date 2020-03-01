Previous
Purple Heart on the windows. by cocobella
Photo 1462

Purple Heart on the windows.

Taken in Fribourg, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
Can’t believe I’m starting my fifth year !
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
