Photo 1465
Double heart.
Taken in Saint Mali, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7508
photos
214
followers
175
following
401% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
3rd March 2020 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintmalo
