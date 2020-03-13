Sign up
Photo 1474
Heart of sand.
Funny heart found on the beach, probably made by a sea worm.
Taken in Saint Malo, France.
Heart for my fourth year of hearts.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7555
photos
215
followers
177
following
403% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th March 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
france
,
beach
,
heart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintmalo
