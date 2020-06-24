Previous
Blue heart besides a white door. by cocobella
Blue heart besides a white door.

Taken in Saint Malo, Brittany, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
Corinne

January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam ace
Quite unexpected! This is somewhat different but another great find!
June 24th, 2020  
