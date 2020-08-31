Sign up
Photo 1645
A sign with hearts.
This was to let me know that parking was forbidden the next day because of a wedding.
Taken in Vevey, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Hearts
iPhone XS Max
20th August 2020 3:08pm
heart
wedding
switzerland
vevey
theme-heart-coco
Jenn
ace
Cute sign
August 30th, 2020
