Hearts on shutters and zigzags on the wall. by cocobella
Hearts on shutters and zigzags on the wall.

Taken in Chillon castle, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Corinne

January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam ace
Lovely window! What is that square like stone thing sticking out at the bottom?
September 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great find,
September 16th, 2020  
