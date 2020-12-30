Previous
Next
Green paper heart. by cocobella
Photo 1766

Green paper heart.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
I love the colour green and this is very creative :)
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise