Heart in a shop. by cocobella
Heart in a shop.

Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
17th January 2021

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely! I'll take one, please!
January 16th, 2021  
