Keep your distances with a heart. by cocobella
Photo 2210

Keep your distances with a heart.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Corinne C ace
Tres bien faite cette collection de coeurs sur le sol !
March 18th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@corinnec Jen ai tellement en réserve que je peux les classer par thème 😂
March 18th, 2022  
