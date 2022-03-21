Sign up
Photo 2212
Heart drawn.
Taken in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
10851
photos
208
followers
200
following
2205
2206
2207
2208
2209
2210
2211
2212
Latest from all albums
3714
1128
148
344
1870
1372
63
2212
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th December 2021 6:37pm
Tags
foot
,
zanzibar
,
tanzania
,
theme-heart-coco
,
shoefie
,
shoefie-coco
,
heartontheground
