Big sandy heart. by cocobella
Photo 2218

Big sandy heart.

Taken in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Celui la ne pouvait ps passer inaperçu :-)
March 26th, 2022  
