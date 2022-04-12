Previous
Heart in Brick Lane. by cocobella
Photo 2234

Heart in Brick Lane.

Taken in Shoreditch, London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Sharon Lee ace
❤️
April 11th, 2022  
Lynne
Nice street photography
April 11th, 2022  
