Photo 2247
A “?” with a heart.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
streetart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartinlondon
