Photo 2263
Say it with chocolate and hearts.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11259
photos
205
followers
199
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Latest from all albums
2263
1921
114
395
199
1179
1423
3765
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
11th February 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
