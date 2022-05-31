Sign up
Photo 2283
Heart lips.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
stamp
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
