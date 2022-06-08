Previous
Next
Ex-voto with hearts. by cocobella
Photo 2291

Ex-voto with hearts.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool hearts!
June 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise