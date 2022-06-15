Sign up
Photo 2298
Paper heart.
Typical Swiss art.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11413
photos
204
followers
198
following
Tags
paper
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
montreux
,
theme-heart-coco
