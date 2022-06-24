Sign up
Photo 2307
Atelier de poterie with hearts.
Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
0
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11463
photos
203
followers
198
following
632% complete
View this month »
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Latest from all albums
3808
2306
2307
414
1199
3809
1443
1945
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
30th January 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
france
,
heart
,
lyon
,
theme-heart-coco
