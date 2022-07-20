Previous
Wooden heart under the window. by cocobella
Photo 2333

Wooden heart under the window.

Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 !
Photo Details

Corinne C
Adorable entree.
July 20th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Very inviting!
July 20th, 2022  
Mags
So pretty! Love those baskets.
July 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 20th, 2022  
