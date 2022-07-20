Sign up
Photo 2333
Wooden heart under the window.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
4
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11571
photos
201
followers
195
following
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
12
4
2
HEARTS
iPhone XS Max
16th November 2021 12:13pm
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
,
thème-windowswithheart
Corinne C
ace
Adorable entree.
July 20th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Very inviting!
July 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
So pretty! Love those baskets.
July 20th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 20th, 2022
