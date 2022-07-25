Sign up
Photo 2338
Pink heart shape bird.
Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
HEARTS
iPhone XS Max
30th January 2022 1:42pm
Tags
france
,
heart
,
lyon
,
theme-heart-coco
,
theme-windowswithheart
