Photo 2351
Key with a heart.
Taken in Milan, Italy.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11688
photos
199
followers
192
following
644% complete
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2351
1979
1470
434
1223
3853
232
146
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
3rd October 2021 10:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
milan
,
theme-coco-heart
,
theme-heartsinmilan
Corinne C
ace
Avec du tissus assorti
August 9th, 2022
