Photo 2422
Cara ❤️ Karl in London.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11968
photos
191
followers
187
following
663% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th September 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartsinlondon
Mags
ace
They must've put those there just for you. =)
October 16th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Ma fille aime beaucoup ses designs
October 16th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
so you can find me if you follow the hearts ;)
October 16th, 2022
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
j’avoue ne pas avoir poussé la porte du magasin, je me suis contentée de la vitrine ;)
October 16th, 2022
