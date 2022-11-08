Sign up
Photo 2444
Green heart.
Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12053
photos
188
followers
186
following
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
461
1252
2028
3945
2443
3946
2029
2444
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
30th January 2022 1:44pm
Tags
france
,
heart
,
lyon
,
theme-heart-coco
Corinne C
ace
Joliment photographié
November 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 8th, 2022
