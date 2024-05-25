Sign up
Previous
Photo 3008
Seven hearts.
Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
25th May 2024
25th May 24
1
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14806
photos
155
followers
164
following
824% complete
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
334
2365
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
31st August 2023 6:41pm
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
morges
Corinne C
ace
Il y a tant de choses a voir sur cette photo ! Fav
May 24th, 2024
