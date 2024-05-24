Previous
Tiny red heart. by cocobella
Photo 3007

Tiny red heart.

Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
823% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice spotting for the heart… this image has cool textures. The flyer with the hands coming out of the leaves is interesting too.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise