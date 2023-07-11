Previous
The heart bush. by cocobella
The heart bush.

Taken in Binningen, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Kathy ace
Oh, my. You think they trimmed it that way on purpose, or the growth to this shape is accidental?
July 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
C'est vraiment mignon et apporte un peu de douceur à la facade tres géométrique
July 11th, 2023  
