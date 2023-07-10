Previous
A heart. by cocobella
Photo 2688

A heart.

Taken in Binningen, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Small but I can make it out.
July 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Coeur minimaliste. Est-ce du bois ?
July 11th, 2023  
Corinne ace
@corinnec un emballage éco, en feuille de je ne sais plus quel végétal , en Suiise on est en guerre contre le plastique !
July 11th, 2023  
