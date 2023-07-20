Sign up
Photo 2698
Radish leaf
Taken in saintsulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13159
photos
175
followers
178
following
740% complete
View this month »
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th March 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
,
heartinnature
Dorothy
ace
❤️💚
July 26th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very vibrant and fresh, complete with a heart shaped leaf.
July 26th, 2023
